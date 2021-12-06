Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sims (OTCMKTS:SMSMY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SMSMY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sims from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sims from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sims alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SMSMY opened at $10.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Sims has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50.

Sims Ltd. engages in the recycling of metal and electronics. It operates though the following segments: North America Metals (NAM), Australia,New Zealand Metals (ANZ), UK Metal (UK), Global Trading, Investment in SA Recycling (SAR), Sims Lifecycle Services (SLS), and Unallocated. The NAM segment comprises of subsidiaries and joint ventures in the U.S.

See Also: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Sims Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sims and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.