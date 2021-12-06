Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.95

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.95 and last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 1311 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.11.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sino Land from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sino Land from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05.

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

