SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $225.00.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

SITE opened at $237.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $228.76 and its 200-day moving average is $198.18. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 52-week low of $131.52 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $907.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total value of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,139 shares of company stock worth $13,878,329 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SITE. Comerica Bank raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 10.9% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,644,000 after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,607,000 after purchasing an additional 13,760 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 71.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 63.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

