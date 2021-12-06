Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) – Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.66. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SKX. Argus cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Rowe raised Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Williams Capital raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.78.

NYSE:SKX opened at $43.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.50. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.47.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 50,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $2,269,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,951.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SKX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after buying an additional 1,513,394 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34,056.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,433,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,452,000 after buying an additional 1,429,694 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 31.1% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,102,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $254,236,000 after buying an additional 1,210,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 126.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,832,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $91,321,000 after buying an additional 1,024,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

