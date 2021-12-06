Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) versus Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) Critical Review

Skylight Health Group (NASDAQ:SLHG) and Airsculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Skylight Health Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Airsculpt Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Skylight Health Group $9.81 million 5.43 -$7.08 million ($0.25) -5.48 Airsculpt Technologies $62.77 million 9.70 N/A N/A N/A

Airsculpt Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Skylight Health Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Skylight Health Group and Airsculpt Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Skylight Health Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Airsculpt Technologies 0 0 4 0 3.00

Skylight Health Group presently has a consensus price target of $7.17, suggesting a potential upside of 423.11%. Airsculpt Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential upside of 89.67%. Given Skylight Health Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Skylight Health Group is more favorable than Airsculpt Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Skylight Health Group and Airsculpt Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Skylight Health Group -52.41% -53.09% -35.94% Airsculpt Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Airsculpt Technologies beats Skylight Health Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Skylight Health Group Company Profile

Skylight Health Group, Inc. is a healthcare services and technology company that works to impact patient health outcomes. The company operates a United States health network that comprises of physical multi-disciplinary medical clinics providing a range of services from primary care, sub-specialty, allied health and laboratory & diagnostic testing. It owns and operates a proprietary electronic health record system that supports the delivery of care to patients via telemedicine and other remote monitoring system integrations. The company primarily operates an insurable fee-for-service model contracting with Medicare, Medicaid and other commercial payors. It also offers a disruptive subscription-based telemedicine service for the un & under-insured population who have limited access to urgent care due to cost. Skylight Health Group was founded by Pradyum Sekar and Kashaf Qureshi in 2014 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Airsculpt Technologies Company Profile

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is a provider of body contouring procedures delivering a premium consumer experience under its brand, Elite Body Sculpture. At Elite Body Sculpture, it provide custom body contouring using our proprietary AirSculpt(R) method which removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

