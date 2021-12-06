SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Down to $17.46

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.46, but opened at $16.50. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $17.15, with a volume of 3,299 shares changing hands.

SKYT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SkyWater Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15). SkyWater Technology had a negative return on equity of 93.99% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SkyWater Technology by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SkyWater Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in SkyWater Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

