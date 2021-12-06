SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Shares Gap Up to $38.86

Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $38.86, but opened at $40.34. SkyWest shares last traded at $42.23, with a volume of 10,139 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SKYW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.38.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.87 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SKYW. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

