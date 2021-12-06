SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.31

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3108 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend payment by 5.7% over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a payout ratio of -827.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $6.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

NYSE SLG traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.23. 1,051,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,319. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. SL Green Realty has a 52 week low of $55.41 and a 52 week high of $85.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.49.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 75.99%. The business had revenue of $205.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SL Green Realty stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Bank of America upgraded SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on SL Green Realty in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.78.

SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

