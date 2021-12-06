Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.94 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,808 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.00.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,938 shares of company stock worth $1,716,498 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $262.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $296.57 and its 200-day moving average is $298.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $245.05 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

