SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $37.17 Million

Analysts expect that SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) will report sales of $37.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SLR Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $37.24 million and the lowest is $37.09 million. SLR Investment reported sales of $31.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that SLR Investment will report full year sales of $140.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $140.71 million to $140.87 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $161.22 million, with estimates ranging from $160.39 million to $162.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SLR Investment.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 53.12% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $32.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Compass Point lowered shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.50 to $18.25 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.85.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in SLR Investment by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SLRC opened at $19.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $816.46 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.15. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $16.89 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.91%.

SLR Investment Company Profile

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

