Smartlands Network (SLT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $25.61 Million

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Smartlands Network has a market capitalization of $25.61 million and $62,017.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Smartlands Network coin can currently be purchased for about $5.02 or 0.00009858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smartlands Network has traded 8.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Smartlands Network Profile

Smartlands Network (SLT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 coins and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 coins. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network . Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao

According to CryptoCompare, “Social Lending Network is a financial loan ecosystem built on blockchain technology with the aim of establishing an efficient and convenient financial loan token. SLN platform offers to its users' different use cases being the main ones a decentralised digital wallet, identity authentication and a social network to the participants. Social Lending Network issued the SLT token. SLT token is an Ethereum based token (ERC20) that will allow the users to apply to Credit Lending, Collateral Lending, Wealth Management and Distributed ABS. “

Buying and Selling Smartlands Network

