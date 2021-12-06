SnowSwap (SNOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $192,995.00

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and approximately $192,995.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SnowSwap coin can now be purchased for $6.51 or 0.00012925 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, SnowSwap has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SnowSwap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

SnowSwap Coin Profile

SnowSwap was first traded on October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 414,589 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SnowSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SnowSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.