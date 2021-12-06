Soda Coin (SOC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $974,817.00

Soda Coin (CURRENCY:SOC) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Soda Coin has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Soda Coin has a total market capitalization of $24.43 million and $974,817.00 worth of Soda Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Soda Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0139 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges.

Soda Coin is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. Soda Coin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,763,526,984 coins. Soda Coin’s official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Soda Coin’s official website is www.monstercube.kr/eng . The official message board for Soda Coin is blog.naver.com/sodatable

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Soda Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Soda Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Soda Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

