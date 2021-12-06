SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.16

SoftBank Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:SFTBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $22.16 and last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 1189595 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32.

Get SoftBank Group alerts:

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a net margin of 59.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The business had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SoftBank Group Corp. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

SoftBank Group Corp. operates as a holding company which engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: SoftBank Vision Fund, SoftBank, Arm, Brightstar, and Others. The SoftBank Vision Fund segment engages in the investment business. The SoftBank segment provides mobile communication, broadband, and telecom services in Japan.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for SoftBank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftBank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.