Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of STWRY stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

