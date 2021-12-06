Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Sonos worth $5,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,416 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 130.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,280,000 after purchasing an additional 824,303 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter valued at approximately $22,060,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

SONO traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.77. The stock had a trading volume of 60,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,679. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.78. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.56 and a 12 month high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Sonos news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total value of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sonos from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.80.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

