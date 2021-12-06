Sora Validator Token Price Tops $0.45 (VAL)

Sora Validator Token (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 113.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. Sora Validator Token has a market cap of $181,311.76 and approximately $37,241.00 worth of Sora Validator Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sora Validator Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Sora Validator Token has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,515.83 or 0.99226201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.46 or 0.00048039 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004246 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00033953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00004362 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $392.57 or 0.00771106 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

About Sora Validator Token

Sora Validator Token is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Sora Validator Token’s total supply is 406,818 coins. The Reddit community for Sora Validator Token is https://reddit.com/r/SORA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sora Validator Token is sora.org . Sora Validator Token’s official Twitter account is @Valorbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sora Validator Token’s official message board is medium.com/sora-xor

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Sora Validator Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sora Validator Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sora Validator Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sora Validator Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

