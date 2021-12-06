Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.90. The company had a trading volume of 158,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,340,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $150.34. The firm has a market cap of $367.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $1,468,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PG. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

