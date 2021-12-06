Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Founders Capital Management raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock traded up $1.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.15. 157,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,725. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $145.80.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.