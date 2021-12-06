Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,713 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,000,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,000,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 298.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,173,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,793,000 after purchasing an additional 879,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $175.34. 85,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,562,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $196.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.55. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $188.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.56%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Summit Insights lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.50.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

