Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $4.80 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,821,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.93. 57,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

