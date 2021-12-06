Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 36,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,178,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $114.93. 57,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,898,149. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $118.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.20.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

