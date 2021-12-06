Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 1.3% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 69,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $53.60. 21,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,885. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $51.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $43.44 and a 1 year high of $54.48.

