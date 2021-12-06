Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 3,968 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,968 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Intel by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after buying an additional 5,214,436 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,627,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,291,607,000 after buying an additional 2,777,060 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intel by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,924,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,185,413,000 after buying an additional 290,090 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Intel by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 34,918,555 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,960,328,000 after buying an additional 709,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 31,416,835 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,763,741,000 after buying an additional 1,221,696 shares in the last quarter. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $50.47. 483,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,350,955. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.78. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

