Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 4,746 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,280 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,746 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after acquiring an additional 664,246 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $885,706,000 after purchasing an additional 210,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,741,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $841,686,000 after purchasing an additional 477,222 shares during the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.74. 56,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,361,195. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.01%.

IBM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.