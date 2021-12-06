Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 648 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,175 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 648 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 97.3% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HON stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $206.36. 26,337 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,752. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.55 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $217.23 and a 200-day moving average of $222.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.73.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

