Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.
Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:SOR traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $45.11. 6,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50.
About Source Capital
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.