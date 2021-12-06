Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Announces $0.19 Monthly Dividend

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Source Capital alerts:

NYSE:SOR traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $45.11. 6,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,549. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.