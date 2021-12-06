Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.185 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Source Capital has decreased its dividend by 22.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of Source Capital stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.11. 6,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,549. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $39.53 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Source Capital stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.39% of Source Capital worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

About Source Capital

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

