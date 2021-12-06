SparkPoint Fuel (SFUEL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,109.01

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be bought for $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 23.8% lower against the US dollar. SparkPoint Fuel has a market cap of $872,109.01 and approximately $312,375.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint . SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi

