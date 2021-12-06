SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Acquired by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,421,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. 35.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $5.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $351.83. The stock had a trading volume of 325,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,051. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $348.76. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $297.42 and a twelve month high of $365.64.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.