SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC

Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 212.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,725 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.0% of Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $284,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 47,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 20.3% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.80. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $157.13 and a 1-year high of $183.21.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

