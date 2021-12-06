Spectrecoin Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002847 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.98 or 0.00183880 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003479 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00034094 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $297.24 or 0.00587833 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000565 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014409 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00061519 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.