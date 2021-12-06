Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (TSE:TOY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOY. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$43.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.01. Spin Master has a 12 month low of C$25.54 and a 12 month high of C$54.18.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.