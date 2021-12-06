SPINDLE Hits 24 Hour Volume of $290.00 (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded down 10.7% against the dollar. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $632,015.79 and approximately $290.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.06 or 0.99002971 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00048486 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00272385 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $225.13 or 0.00446033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.08 or 0.00194313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004174 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010130 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00009214 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001768 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001069 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

