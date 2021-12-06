SPINDLE (SPD) Tops One Day Volume of $290.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, SPINDLE has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. SPINDLE has a total market capitalization of $632,015.79 and $290.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

