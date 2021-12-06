Spire (NYSE:SR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Spire from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of SR stock opened at $61.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31. Spire has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. Spire had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.39%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 26.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Spire by 3.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spire by 55.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 55,164 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

