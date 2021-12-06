Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.30

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 11997 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Sprinklr from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Sprinklr from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.97.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.14.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $118.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.12 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 231.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,637,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,186 shares in the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 227.7% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 36,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,049 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,243.6% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $409,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprinklr in the third quarter worth about $5,886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

Sprinklr, Inc develops and provides a cloud-based unified customer experience management platform for enterprises worldwide. It enables organizations to do marketing, advertising, research, care, sales, and engagement across modern channels, including social, messaging, chat, and text through its unified customer experience management software platform.

