Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 81,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sprott Focus Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.34% of Sprott Focus Trust worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.

