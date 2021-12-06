Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.4107 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This is a positive change from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Sprott Focus Trust has increased its dividend by 4.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NASDAQ FUND traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 81,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,103. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.51. Sprott Focus Trust has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $9.51.
About Sprott Focus Trust
Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment company. It has an objective of long term capital growth. The company is headquartered in New York, NY.
