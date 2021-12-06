Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) gapped down prior to trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $97.18, but opened at $91.95. Sprout Social shares last traded at $95.95, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

Specifically, Director Steven A. Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.14, for a total value of $6,715,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,319 shares of company stock valued at $26,108,963. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of -205.28 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth $37,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

