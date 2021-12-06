Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $24,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 62.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Square from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.28.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock worth $20,701,507 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SQ stock opened at $181.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.34 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $243.09.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.