Squirrel Finance (NUTS) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $32,489.00

Squirrel Finance (CURRENCY:NUTS) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last seven days, Squirrel Finance has traded 19.2% lower against the US dollar. Squirrel Finance has a total market capitalization of $991,376.18 and $32,489.00 worth of Squirrel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Squirrel Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Squirrel Finance Coin Profile

Squirrel Finance (NUTS) is a coin. Squirrel Finance’s total supply is 1,813,250 coins and its circulating supply is 1,813,141 coins. Squirrel Finance’s official Twitter account is @SquirrelDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Squirrel Finance is squirrel.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Squirrel aims to develop a trusted ecosystem to empower, secure & simplify DeFi for end users. “

Buying and Selling Squirrel Finance

