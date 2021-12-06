SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.97

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.97.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSPPF shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SSP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SSP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get SSP Group alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.73.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.