S&T (ETR:SANT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

S&T AG (ETR:SANT) traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as €19.77 ($22.21) and last traded at €20.02 ($22.49). 287,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 233,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at €20.12 ($22.61).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($30.34) target price on shares of S&T in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($34.83) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.58) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($35.96) price target on shares of S&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get S&T alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is €21.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 23.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.56.

S&T AG engages in the development, implementation, and marketing of hardware and software solutions, and IT services. The company operates through three segments: IT Services, IoT Solutions Europe, and IoT Solutions America. The company offers consulting, integration, and outsourcing services in the areas of workplace, data centers, cloud, and application support and development; and implements, operates, and sells third-party hardware and software products.

Recommended Story: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.