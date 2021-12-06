StageZero Life Sciences (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) Trading 8.5% Higher

Shares of StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNWSF) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 1,050 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.28.

StageZero Life Sciences Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GNWSF)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. develops and commercializes proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology is Sentinel Principle, which identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

