Stakenet Price Up 75.8% Over Last 7 Days (XSN)

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $41.05 million and approximately $322,256.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakenet coin can now be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Stakenet has traded up 75.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00010785 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.76 or 0.00272700 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009272 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00014857 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00143303 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003452 BTC.

About Stakenet

Stakenet is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 126,042,617 coins and its circulating supply is 122,503,579 coins. The official website for Stakenet is stakenet.io . Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakenet’s official message board is medium.com/stakenet . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

Buying and Selling Stakenet

