Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SCBFF shares. UBS Group raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Standard Chartered stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $7.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

About Standard Chartered

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Analyst Recommendations for Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF)

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.