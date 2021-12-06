Standard Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $883,929.00 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00000890 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $883,929.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Standard Protocol has traded down 36.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Standard Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

