Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Douglas Lane & Associates LLC

Douglas Lane & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,475 shares during the quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC owned about 0.14% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $41,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 8,644 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,293,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,140,000 after buying an additional 28,132 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,991,000 after buying an additional 8,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $182.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.01. The company has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.65 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 10.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 28.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $223.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.64.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

