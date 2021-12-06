Startcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.00 (START)

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 47.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Startcoin has a market capitalization of $68,552.54 and approximately $8.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 56% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00010900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.35 or 0.00146577 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006423 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $294.01 or 0.00579592 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Startcoin (START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The Reddit community for Startcoin is https://reddit.com/r/startcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Startcoin’s official website is startcoin.org . Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

