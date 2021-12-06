Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.00 Billion

Analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) will post sales of $5.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.40 billion and the lowest is $3.95 billion. Steel Dynamics posted sales of $2.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year sales of $18.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.54 billion to $18.59 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.58 billion to $18.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.49. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STLD. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.83.

In related news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $4,490,289.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $329,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $220,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 61.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STLD stock opened at $59.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.25. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $33.77 and a one year high of $74.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 9.38%.

Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

